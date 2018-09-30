V is for victory at hockey masters

AFTER THE SIREN: The Victorian team who beat NSW 3-2 in the over-40s division at the Australian Masters Hockey Championships at Goonellabah.

A GOAL after the siren sealed a 3-2 win for Victoria over New South Wales in the over-40s final at the Australian Masters Hockey tournament at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah.

It was the second goal of the game for Matthew Trounce while captain Nigel Toussaint and Greg Robertson were named in the Australian over-40s team post match.

It was a heartbreaker for the NSW team, which included Far North Coast players Brett Crawford, Mark Harris and Darryl Hughes.

Harris scored the first goal of the final for NSW while Crawford was selected in the Australian team along with Adam Bannister and Marc Hawker.

Grafton's Matt Lobsey was named player of the tournament and finished the week with five goals to his name.

He also captained the NSW side and was full of praise for his team's efforts.

"We had our chances with the majority possession and we could have scored more goals,” Lobsey said.

"They just defended it out and jagged one at the end, bit unlucky but that's the way it goes sometimes unfortunately.

"I'm stoked to win player of the tournament, it was a bit of a surprise really and ultimately you can only win one these off the back of how the team plays.

"It's a real testament to the whole team that I won that.

"We're really happy with the week, we enjoyed each other's company and learnt a lot about hockey and ourselves.

"It was an improvement on last year and we (NSW) can be proud of playing in three grand finals.”

Victoria were always going to be the team to beat, having gone through the week undefeated.

Toussaint is the current Australian over-40s captain and enjoys the rivalry the team is building with NSW.

"New South Wales were fantastic today and the game could have gone either way,” he said.

"We kept everyone on edge there and you can't script those sort of finishes.

"We like to entertain the crowd, there was definitely some nervous players out there though.

"It takes a whole entourage of players and support staff for this to come together and its become a real family event for us.

"It's nice to get the individual honours on top of a really good gold medal performance.”

The tournament continues this week with competition in over-50s and above taking centre stage.

Spectators are welcome to attend with more finals on Saturday.