Kingaroy Police are investigating after a falcon ute was keyed and a dead animal was left in the ute tray.

Kingaroy Police are investigating after a falcon ute was keyed and a dead animal was left in the ute tray. FILE

KINGAROY police are investigating damage to a Falcon ute in Markwell St last week.

On Tuesday November 27 at approximately 6pm a Falcon ute was keyed down the driver's side and a peculiar item left in the ute tray.

The owner of the ute returned to the vehicle after work and noticed a dead bird had been placed in the back of the vehicle.

Investigations are continuing.