Ute and truck smash on highway

CRASH RESCUE: At 2am on Sunday the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called out to a crash involving a ute colliding with a truck on the Pacific motorway near Brunswick Heads.

THE driver if a B-Double is lucky to be alive after a ute driving on the wrong side of the road caused a crash on the Pacific Motorway near Brunswick Heads this morning.

But the ute driver who is believed to have been travelling at high speed on the wrong side of the road has been transported by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to the Gold Coast University Hospital with serious but non-threatening injuries.

Tweed Byron LAC inspector Gary Cowan said the crash happened about 2am on Sunday, when a northbound B-double and a southbound utility collided in the northbound lanes near the Gulgun Road interchange.

He said the B-double then continued onto to wrong side of the road and rolled, but fortunately the driver escaped injury, while the utility driver, believed to be a man aged in his 30s from Possum Creek, was trapped for 30 minutes until he was released.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to the scene and landed on the motorway with the crew treating the man for head, arm and chest injuries.

Police have been told his injuries are not life-threatening.

Traffic in both directions is blocked with diversions in place at Gulgan Road and it is expected traffic could be disrupted for some time while the emergency operation concludes and the salvage operation begins.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

Police remind people they should not report crime information via our social media pages.