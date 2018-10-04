‘A lot went on back then’: Ingles has 36ers in sights

UTAH Jazz superstar Joe Ingles is ready to rain down three-pointers on his hometown team the Adelaide 36ers after overcoming Achilles soreness to torch Toronto.

Ingles says he is almost certain to front in Saturday's historic NBL-NBA game in Salt Lake City after missing the Jazz's win over Perth last weekend.

But the 31-year-old was back to his brilliant best in the pre-season win over the Raptors on Wednesday night (US time) with a game-high 24 points including five from beyond the three-point line before sitting out the final quarter.

Ingles trained with the Jazz earlier today and was icing his calf afterwards but said he was good to go against Adelaide in two days' time

"I don't know, you'll have to ask the coach," he said of whether he'd front against Adelaide.

"But I've pulled up pretty good from last night and we'll see how the next couple of days goes but as of now I'll be out there."

Ingles is a strong supporter of the NBL-NBA pre-season concept and said he was pleased his team had agreed to host the 36ers this week.

"Being from Australia and playing in the NBL previously, having friends coming over and people I know it's good," he told The Advertiser.

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry shoots over Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles in the NBA preseason in Salt Lake City. Picture: AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

"And from a basketball side it's good that they're competitive. Even though the other night we were up on Perth they still play hard and play the same way.

"Which is great for us to keep working on our stuff against someone other than our own five-on-five team.

"So hopefully it keeps going and the Jazz will keep accepting the teams for coming over here."

If Ingles does play against Adelaide it will be a reminder of what the club missed out on back in 2006 when it bungled his contract and saw him turn professional with the South Dragons in Melbourne instead.

"Yeah, a lot went on back then," he said yesterday.

The 36ers train at Utah University ahead of Saturday’s clash with the Utah Jazz.

But Ingles is on good terms with the current-day roster and coach Joey Wright.

"I know who everyone is, some a bit better than others, obviously I trained with them a couple of off-seasons ago and Joey was always great with me going to practice and helping out and likewise them helping me out as well," Ingles said.

"It will be good to see them and play against them, and hopefully we win and it will all be good."

Fellow Australian Jazz star Dante Exum did not play in the win over Toronto due to knee soreness but he is expected to face the 36ers and his former AIS teammate Jack McVeigh.