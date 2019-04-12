Using your mobile phone at school could lead to suspension

STUDENTS at Ballina Coast High School must abide by strict new rules on mobile phone usage, or face suspension.

The school this week unveiled its new Mobile/Electronic Device Policy.

Principal Janeen Silcock shared the news on the school's social media, saying the policy was developed in response to the findings from the NSW Department of Education's study into the impact of the overuse of mobile/electronic devices amongst students.

"The review concluded that there are profound adverse impacts on students' academic, social and emotional wellbeing when such devices are used for non-educational purposes during school hours,” she wrote.

"As a result of this current research, and in line with our commitment to providing safe and productive learning spaces for all students, Ballina Coast High School has made the proactive step to update our mobile/electronic device policy, which will come into effect Day 1 of Term 2.”

The new policy states:

All mobile/electronic devices (including earphones) must be switched off or on silent and placed in the student's bag before the start of a lesson, assembly or any learning space and are to remain in their bag unless the classroom teacher has given permission otherwise

Mobile/electronic devices in the classroom (without teacher permission) will be confiscated by the class teacher and can be collected at the front office by the student at 3.25pm. If phone is confiscated on multiple occasions, a call home will be made

Refusal to hand a mobile/electronic device to the classroom teacher will result in a detention issued by the classroom teacher and referral to a head teacher, who will confiscate the device and can be collected at the front office by the student at 3.25pm

Refusal to hand a mobile/electronic device over to a head teacher will result in a warning of suspension and referral to the deputy principal who will confiscate the device for parent collection

Refusal to hand a mobile/electronic device over to the deputy principal will result in immediate suspension.

Mrs Silcock said if parents and guardians needed to contact their child, they should do so by phoning the front office.

Messages will be passed on to students.

"At Ballina Coast High School we are unreservedly committed to building safe and supportive learning environments which promote academic excellence, innovation and an appreciation of diversity, and we trust that we have your full support in this initiative,” Mrs Silcock said.

There have been positive responses to the new policy on the school's Facebook page.

Angie Bailey: "Attending class is one thing, now with this ban in place all kids might actually learn something. Imagine. This is a great idea really.”

Kimberlie Bortolin: "Great decision!”

Deb Grant: "Courtesy and common sense.”