Can you help find these men using Facebook?

Four people NSW police are hoping to track down through social media.

FORCES will combine to ensure people wanted by the law are tracked down more easily.

NSW Police Force has joined Crime Stoppers Australia for Operation Roam 2017, to track down wanted people from across the country.

Police will use social media - focusing on Facebook and Twitter - to seek information from the community about alleged offenders who may have left their state or territory and are now residing interstate.

Exchanging information

Operation Roam promotes the exchange of information, regarding wanted people, between policing jurisdictions across Australia.

This year, Crime Stoppers has compiled a list of 20 wanted people including 28-year-old Thomas Peter Walsh, who is wanted in relation to a drug investigation.

Police will allege Mr Walsh was found in possession of methylamphetamine before it was located in an apartment in South Brisbane on 5 January 2017. Queensland Police have issued a warrant for his arrest. He is believed to be residing in New South Wales.

Operational Communications & Information Commander, Assistant Commissioner Kyle Stewart, said Operation Roam represents a national joint effort between Crime Stoppers, police and the wider community.

"The community is the key to the success of this operation and we need their support to help us capture some of the country's most wanted people," Assistant Commissioner Stewart said.

"We will be sharing information across our social media platforms, which have shown time and time again to be a very powerful communication tool.

"Within seconds we can share pictures and information with people around Australia; followers can then share our content, so the potential reach is exponential.

"Crime Stoppers has shown that even the most seemingly insignificant piece of information can prove pivotal to solving a crime or locating a wanted person.

"We urge anyone in the community to come forward with information if they know something that can make NSW and Australia a safer place," Assistant Commissioner Stewart said.

Four men wanted

The NSW Police Force is now appealing for information from the public to locate four wanted men as part of Operation Roam 2017.

Jayson Aworth, 41, is wanted by detectives from Barrier Local Area Command over four alleged aggravated indecent assault offences that occurred in Curlwaa in January 2017.

Mr Aworth is believed to be residing in caravan parks in South Australia. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a fair complexion, about 185cm tall, with brown eyes, brown hair and a medium build.

Clint Brilley, 34, is wanted on a revocation of parole warrant after being sentenced to imprisonment in 2006 over an armed robbery at a warehouse on O'Riordan Street, Alexandria, in 2002.

He was released on parole in 2011 and failed to comply with the conditions. A warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest.

Mr Brilley is described as being of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance, about 173cm tall, with brown eyes, black hair and of a medium build.

Nelio Serra, 40, is wanted in relation to alleged property offences in Central West NSW in 2015 2016.

Mr Serra failed to attend court for the offences and four warrants have been issued for his arrest. It's believed he may be living interstate.

He is described as having an olive complexion, about 165cm tall, with brown eyes, brown hair and of a thin build.

Neil Cummins, 42, is wanted over his alleged involvement in an extortion at Coffs Harbour in July 2014.

He is described as being of about 190cm tall, with brown eyes, brown hair and of a solid build.

More information available

Further information on wanted people involved in Operation Roam can be found via the Crime Stoppers NSW website: www.crimestoppers.com.au.

This includes interstate targets who may be residing, or have other known connections, to NSW.

Crime Stoppers NSW CEO, Peter Price AM, said police and Crime Stoppers have been conducting 'wanted' operations annually for six years now, with great success.

"That success is measured by the arrests that we make - arrests that are only possible with the help of the public; they have been our eyes and ears," Mr Price said.

"We are asking the public to look closely at the photos that will be shared online this week.

"While these people may have committed a crime in Queensland, for instance, there's every likelihood they are hiding out interstate to avoid detection," Mr Price said.

"These targets may be in a community somewhere in Australia. They go to the supermarket, travel on public transport and buy fuel at their local petrol station.

"Members of the community should NOT approach or attempt to apprehend a wanted person, but instead contact Triple Zero (000) or Crime Stoppers immediately."

Operation Roam was first launched in 2011 and follows the international success of Interpol's Operation INFRA Red, in which Crime Stoppers and police in Australia and around the world coordinated a global fugitive hunt.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to these incidents to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/. Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via our Facebook and Twitter pages.