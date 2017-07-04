Using language to 'strengthen' culture

TANIA Marlowe gave the Welcome to Country in her own language at NAIDOC Week celebrations in Ballina on Monday.

And that was appropriate as the theme for this year's NAIDOC Week was "Our languages matter".

About 250 Aboriginal language groups covered the continent at the time of the first significant contact with Europeans in the late 18th century, according to the NAIDOC website.

"Most of these languages would have had several dialects, so the total number of named varieties would have run to many hundreds," the website reports.

"Today, only around 120 of those languages are still spoken."

Ms Marlowe said "our languages are very important".

"Our language strengthens us," she said.

Ballina mayor David Wright praised the number of times he had heard the Welcome to Country presented in an indigenous language.

"Much is being done here in our shire to teach local language," Cr Wright said.

And that was important so local languages weren't lost, he said.

Cr Wright also spoke of his continued support for recognition of Aboriginal people in the Australian Constitution.

"A few sentences will have a huge impact," he said.

"It's certainly the right thing to do."

He urged those attending the event to look at the Recognise website.

Several hundred people took part in the NAIDOC Week walk along River St.

A minute's silence was held at the start of the formal ceremony at the Ballina visitor centre to remember local Elder Aunty Bertha Kapeen, who died earlier this year.