Use your tip vouchers before they expire

RESIDENTS are urged to apply for new tip vouchers from July 1.

Lismore City Council is reminding residents they can apply for three new tip vouchers once the new financial year kicks in on July 1.

Residential households are entitled to three free visits to the Lismore Recycling and Recovery Centre each year but a new application is required annually to receive the free vouchers. All vouchers issued for the 2016/17 financial year will expire on June 30.

"From 1 July, owner/occupiers or tenants in the Lismore Local Government Area are invited to apply online,” Council's Business Development Coordinator Danielle Hanigan said.

"While Council encourages people to use the electronic system wherever possible, those with no computer access or email can apply in person or over the phone.”

Residents can dispose of one ute or trailer load of waste in each visit, with the following maximum volumes accepted.

. 200 kilograms of mixed general waste (not sortable)

. 333 kilograms of self-sort waste (50% recoverable)

. 714 kilograms of green waste

. 1,666 kilograms or 1.6 tonne of scrap steel

. One gassed whitegood or two un-gassed whitegoods

. Five car/4x4 tyres or one truck tyre

People who bring more than these amounts will incur standard waste disposal charges, and no asbestos or commercial quantities of chemicals are allowed.

To apply for a voucher visit www.northernriverswaste.com.au from July 1 2017. You can also apply over the counter at the council's Corporate Centre at 43 Oliver Avenue, Goonellabah, or by phone on 13008783 87.