Be sure to plant palms in well drained soil or a pot with good soil and good drainage. lamyai
Use your palms to give your garden a lift

by IN MY GARDEN: ANGIE THOMAS
21st Oct 2018 2:00 PM

If you're after a tropical look for your garden, palms are a must and their long arching graceful foliage adds a vertical dimension to garden designs and creates a tall, lush backdrop for smaller plants. There is a variety to suit a large sunny garden or a small shady spot that needs pizzazz.

Palms for sunny spots include golden cane palm (dypsis lutescens), Bangalow palm (archontophoenix cunninghamiana) and Chinese fan palm (livistona chinensis).

Palms for shaded gardens include lady palm (rhapis excelsa), cascade palm (chamaedorea cataractarum) and walking stick palm (linospadix monostachyos).

To help keep your palms lush and healthy, be sure to plant them into well drained soil or a pot filled with a good quality potting mix and that drains well. Don't disturb roots when you're planting.

During warmer months keep the soil or potting mix moist and feed outdoor palms each fortnight with an all-purpose fertiliser.

Yellowing palm leaves can be a sign of magnesium deficiency and Yates Leaf Greener Magnesium Chelate has fast-acting magnesium to help green them.

