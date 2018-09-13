Menu
Usain Bolt enjoys a zero-gravity flight over France.
Soccer

Time to come back to earth? Bolt’s bizarre preseason stunt

13th Sep 2018 12:30 PM

WAS it a bird? A plane?

No, Usain Bolt's latest publicity stunt.

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist took a zero-gravity flight over France on Wednesday, courtesy of a champagne producer.

Taking a break from his efforts to become a professional soccer player, Bolt said he felt like a "kid in a candy store" after spending about four minutes floating and joking around in near-weightless conditions.

Aboard the Airbus A310 plane, the 32-year-old Jamaican caught a free-floating globule of champagne in his mouth and ran in low-gravity conditions.

