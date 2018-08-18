Menu
He could probably do this at least once or twice.
Celebrity

Usain Bolt’s guide to his new home Down Under

by DUNCAN LAY
18th Aug 2018 10:40 AM
SO Gosford is hosting the world's fastest man for the next few weeks while he trials for the Central Coast Mariners.

Let's face it, we're going to love having Usain Bolt on the coast whether he ends up running on for the Mariners or sitting on the bench.

And we want him to love being here, too. He might be fast but we don't want him to rush off.

You can’t beat some of the views on the Central Coast, including this one of Crackneck Point lookout in Bateau Bay.
While the glamour of Sydney seems to be very close, we'd like to see him tempted to stay and play on the coast.

Lucky for us (in this case) the train service is terrible and the M1 is a carpark most of the time so, unless he charters a helicopter, he's going to have to entertain himself there.

Yes, the coast has been accused at times of being "Mount Druitt by the sea". It's a toss-up whether Mt Druitt or the coast is more insulted by that.

There are lots of things Bolt can do while on the Central Coast. Picture: John Peters/Getty
And yes, some of the nocturnal locals can be a bit rowdy - and we're not talking about the possums.

But it's much more than just a commuter belt for Sydney.

So here's a bit of an insider's guide to what he could get up to in between training sessions.

 

THINGS USAIN BOLT SHOULD DO

Guest DJ at "the beery" at Crowne Plaza Terrigal

Have fish and chips at Fisherman's Wharf, Woy Woy

Feed pelicans at The Entrance

Have a surf at Avoca Beach

Rub the belly of the giant funnel-web at the Reptile Park

Enjoy a milkshake at the Wyong Milk Factory

Stand under the waterfall at Somersby Falls

Somersby Falls should be a must-see. Picture: Doug Cliff
Watch the whales go by at Crackneck lookout, Bateau Bay

Go for a sail on Budgewoi Lake

Have a round of golf at Magenta Shores

Fancy a round of golf Usain? Head to Magenta Shores.
AND THINGS USAIN BOLT SHOULD AVOID

Trying to get a parking spot around Gosford Hospital

Getting stuck in traffic on Wyong Road

Bolt should avoid Gosford Hospital because parking is very hard to find.
Catching a train to Sydney if he wants to arrive on time

Finding a bus to anywhere in the middle of the day

Getting through the roadworks on the M1

Bolt can try his hand at feeding the pelicans at The Entrance.
And he should avoid getting stuck in traffic on Wyong Rd. Picture: Peter Clark
