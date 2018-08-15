Usain Bolt’s girlfriend celebrates Aussie move

USAIN BOLT has taken his first big step towards proving his football dream is not half-baked.

And girlfriend Kasi Bennett found the perfect way to celebrate his deal with Australia's Central Coast Mariners - by handing him a giant football-boot cake.

Sprint legend Bolt has previously trialled with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, Norway side Stromgodset and South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

And the eight-time Olympic gold medallist has readily admitted the icing on his sporting career would be playing for Manchester United.

But for now he is happy tasting life Down Under.

And Kasi, who has 272,000 followers on Instagram, took him out on what she called "Date night" to mark his first proper football contract.

The golden boot topped off a cake base that was half football pitch, half running track.

Kasi posted pictures, with messages including: "To new beginnings" and "Thank u baby".

Bolt, 31, will be given as long as it takes to prove he deserves a playing contract, say the Central Coast Mariners.

The 31-year-old eight-time Olympic champion, who retired from athletics last year, is an avid Manchester United fan who has long wanted to play top-flight football.

"It's important to note that Usain Bolt comes to the Central Coast Mariners to train for an indefinite period. His training program will be structured to see if he can reach a level of playing that earns him a professional contract," said Mariners chief executive Shaun Mielekamp.

"This may take three weeks, this may take three months, this may take six months. This make take longer, who knows. Only time will tell.

"It's exciting to see what this will do for our region but the importance for us right now is to look after an athlete who's coming to try and become a professional player."

And after proving his worth in practice, Bolt is hoping to have his cake and repeat it when the A-League kicks off in October.

This article originally appeared on The Sun