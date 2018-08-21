Menu
Usain Bolt arrives for his first training session. Picture: Brett Costello
Soccer

Hopeful Bolt hits training paddock

by EMMA KEMP
21st Aug 2018 11:29 AM
USAIN Bolt has arrived for his first training session with Central Coast in a bid to prove himself as a footballer.

Three days after touching down in Australia, the Jamaican sprinter is spending his 32nd birthday with the Mariners squad.

Bolt arrived at the Gosford Stadium to a waiting media contingent of nearly 100 and cut a jovial figure as he warmed up with a kick-about.

That was followed by a team talk, some warm-up jogging and stretches.

Bolt is expected to partake in some passing drills before separating from the main group for solo fitness work.

It will be the first time coach Mike Mulvey and sporting director Mike Phelan get to see what he can offer in the flesh.

Many are sceptical Bolt has what it takes to prove himself worthy of a professional A-League contract, having failed to do so in recent trials in Germany and Norway.

But others are watching in fascination to see if one of the world's greatest athletes can cut it and make his football dream.

