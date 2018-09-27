Menu
Usain Bolt will next be playing for the Mariners in Sydney. Picture: David Swift.

Soccer

Get ready for Bolt mania as next game revealed

by Tom Smithies
27th Sep 2018 11:00 AM
THE Bolt Project is taking another step forward - and the man himself insists he's in it for the long haul.

The world's most famous triallist is set to make his first start in Central Coast Mariners colours on October 12, in a pre-season friendly at Campbelltown Stadium just a week before the A-League starts.

Mariners boss Mike Mulvey confirmed that Usain Bolt should be fit to start against a team put together by the Macarthur South West United A-League bid consortium, made up of NPL players from the area and coached by former Socceroo Nicky Carle.

The game will mark Bolt's second public game, after playing 20 minutes against a Central Coast XI on August 31.

More than a month into his "indefinite" trial with the Mariners, Bolt is keen to grasp every moment possible on the pitch but is just as keen to emphasise that "this is just the start" of his tentative journey towards professional football.

"To get a start, that's the coach showing he has confidence in you, that he believes you're getting in shape and getting better," Bolt said.

"For me that's a big thing, that's confidence, and it helps me to know he can see an improvement in me, even just the effort you're making in training.

"But it's just the start. I'm not sitting down thinking I'm going to be the greatest, or that from the start I'm going to be good.

"I'm just here to do my best, and push myself like I know how to do, and give myself the best chance. Work hard, be dedicated, listen to the coaches and do what they say, and listen to the players."

Mulvey said that after Bolt had played 45 minutes in a behind-closed doors friendly last week, "we'll have to assess his fitness but he should be ready to start" by October 12.

But Bolt is aware he is putting himself into the public spotlight again long before reaching a level he believes will be a reasonable benchmark for judging his suitability for professional football.

"I've said that, that maybe in four months I'll be at a level," Bolt said.

"That's what I give myself, four solid months of training and working, getting games here and there, getting 20 minutes or half an hour.

"No matter how hard you train you need minutes in a game to get comfortable, to have confidence. Hopefully we can get some (more) practice games, and I can get the confidence of the coach to give me some minutes."

"You never know how you're going to feel. We played a game behind closed doors and I played for 45 minutes. That was good, and I didn't feel horrible afterwards, or even during it.

Usain Bolt with his Mariners teammates. Picture: AAP.


"I felt a little bit tired, but that's expected. That's a good sign, and now I have two more weeks to keep working on my fitness. So by the time the 12th comes around I should be ready."

Tickets for the game go on sale on Thursday, with local registered juniors able to go for free with paying adults.

