‘Try being skinny and you’ll see how hard it is’

Leslie posted to Facebook group Love What Matters about how hard it is to be slim.

IF YOU thought the biggest battle was with the bulge, think again.

A teenager from Chicago in the US has taken to Facebook group 'Love What Matters' to explain "how hard it is" to be slim.

Leslie Magallanes posted two photos of herself, saying being skinny "wasn't easy" and the only positive was being able to "eat whatever and not gain weight".

"Try being skinny for a year and you'll understand how hard it is," her post read.

"We don't have it easy. Yeah, we can eat whatever and not gain weight. That's a pro of being skinny. Other than that, there's not much else positive out of being skinny."

Ms Magallanes said she gets called anorexic, questioned about how much she eats and told constantly that she looks hungry - simply because of her size.

"People (are) constantly measuring your wrist with their hand calling you skinny like you don't know it already," she wrote. "'Where is your butt?' or 'Where is the rest of your chest?'

"Not being able to wear something because you look 'too skinny'. Going outside and making sure that what you wear isn't too big or too tight because you don't want to look like a walking stick with clown feet."

She also said it was upsetting to see people staring at her "saying rude stuff".

Ms Magallanes said she understands all women go through similar complexes, but being skinny when curves are "being praised more in this generation" makes her feel ashamed about her frame.

"I wonder to myself all the time why I can't be thick like them," she wrote.

"Honestly none of us have it easy. But at the end of the day no matter if your skinny, thick, chubby, fat, or short we all still have beautiful bodies."

Her lengthy post was met with almost a thousand likes, and hundreds of comments - not all of which were positive.

"I've been on both sides," one woman wrote. "I've been underweight and I've been overweight. I had it way easier when I was underweight."

Leslie's comments about the difficulty of being slim was met with praise and criticism.

"I also have been on both sides. skinny was so much easier," another added. "People held doors for me, didn't treat me like I was invisible. Now first thing someone attacks me on is fat."

Some comments sympathised with Ms Magallanes, saying they too are faced with comments and criticism because of their weight.

"I know exactly what you are going through," one woman said. "The constant teasing is horrible. I got it all too. 'Kelly doesn't get wet in the rain. She just runs between the raindrops!' I felt like I wasn't good enough."

"Sad to read the comments," another added. "Had this been a larger woman writing this article you'd all be praising her for being so real and relatable.

"Body shaming is body shaming no matter what size you are."

News.com.au has contacted Ms Magallanes for comment.