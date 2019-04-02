US travel agents get a taste of the Northern Rivers

RELAX: The Byron at Byron is a luxury resort set on 45 acres of subtropical rainforest.

TRAVEL agents from the USA who specialise in selling Australia to their clients will touch down in Byron Bay to meet with 50 of the best Australian and New Zealand travel industry suppliers.

The event, called Down Under Answers Symposium, will allow representatives and executives from Crown Hotels, Virgin Australia, Sydney Opera House, Bridgeclimb and Let's Go Surfing to meet their North American clients here.

The event is a first for Australia and it will be held at The Byron at Byron Resort & Spa.

A popular destination for travellers around the world, Byron Bay allows Down Under Answers to offer their agents a 'true Aussie experience'.

Down Under Answers owner Kirk Demeter, from Seattle, is one of the biggest wholesale agents sending American tourists to Australia and New Zealand, contributing to the vast influx of American tourists visiting Down Under.

Mr Demeter said Byron Bay is an area that his team has really enjoyed over the years.

"We feel that bringing some of the USA's top sellers of Australia for a stay at the luxury resort will really open up some great opportunities," he said.

"Access to Byron Bay from both Sydney and Brisbane is good, which makes it easy to incorporate into itineraries, the weather is great, nature, food and wine, adventure and just pure relaxation are ideal in this location. That's why I chose the Byron at Byron Resort for this event.

"The travel agents will want to meet the suppliers and better understand their product, catch up with suppliers they already use and get updates.

"From the region, they'll want to understand why putting Byron Bay on an itinerary is such an enhancement for the US traveller."