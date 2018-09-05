Ryder Cup: Tiger, Phil and the Mad Scientist

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have been chosen in the US Ryder Cup team.

TIGER Woods is returning to the Ryder Cup as a player for the first time in six years. Phil Mickelson will set a Ryder Cup record by playing for the 12th straight time.

They join Bryson DeChambeau, the hottest player in golf, as three of the American wildcard selections.

US captain Jim Furyk had an easy time with three of his four picks. DeChambeau, Mickelson and Woods were the next three in the US standings behind the eight players who earned automatic spots after the PGA Championship.

DeChambeau has won the last two FedEx Cup playoff events, rising to No. 7 in the world.

The 24-year-old physics major known as the 'Mad Scientist' won his second straight event in the FedEx Cup playoffs on Monday, shooting a 4-under-par 67 at TPC Boston to win the Dell Technologies Championship by two strokes over Justin Rose.