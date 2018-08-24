Legend stands in way of Kyrgios

NICK Kyrgios will play No.96 ranked Moldovan Radu Albot in the opening round of the US Open next week - but it's his potential third round opponent that is likely to cause him a few more anxious moments.

If the combustible Kyrgios gets through his opening two rounds then he is lined up to face second seed and five-time champion Roger Federer.

Of the other Aussies, Ashleigh Barty, Australia's top seed at 18, will face a qualifier in the opening round and could face 12th seed Garbine Muguruza in the third round.

Daria Gavrilova plays Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo before potential matches against Victoria Azarenka and defending champion Sloane Stephens while Samantha Stosur will do well to survive her opening test against second seed Caroline Wozniacki.

There will be an all-Aussie first round match as well as Lizette Cabrera takes on Ajla Tomljanovic.

On the men's side, Jason Kubler faces 19th seed Roberto Bautista Agut, James Duckworth faces Andy Murray, Jordan Thompson comes up against Brit Cameron Norrie, John Millman faces US teen Jenson Brooksby and Alex de Minaur faces Japan's Taro Daniel.

Meanwhile, Federer could find himself up against Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals of the US Open, while Serena and Venus Williams could meet in a third-round blockbuster.

Federer opens against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka, anchoring a bottom quarter of the men's singles draw that also features sixth-seeded Djokovic, the reigning Wimbledon champion who bested the Swiss great in the final at Cincinnati last week.

Top-seed and defending champion Rafael Nadal opens his defense against a familiar foe in fellow Spaniard David Ferrer in a rematch of their 2013 French Open final.

It will be a 31st career meeting between the Davis Cup teammates, with Nadal leading the series 24-6.

Murray, playing his first Grand Slam since Wimbledon of last year and still battling to regain full fitness in the wake of January hip surgery, was handed a relatively gentle return to the major stage, drawing Aussie Duckworth, ranked 445th in the world, in the opening round.

If the Scot, who won his first Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows in 2012, gets past Duckworth he would face either Fernando Verdasco or Feliciano Lopez in the second round before a possible third-round clash with third-seed Juan Martin del Potro, the 2009 US Open winner.

On the women's side, the Williams sisters feature in a talent-laden top quarter headed by world number one Simona Halep.

Serena, seeking a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, is seeded 17th despite her world number 26 ranking.

She opens against Magda Linette, but her seeding won't protect her from a possible third-round clash with her 16th-seeded sister.

But Venus Williams faces a potentially difficult first round match against 2004 champion Svetlana Kuznetsova, who received a wild card into the main draw as she continues her return from left wrist surgery.