Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

US names new ambassador to Australia

by Paul Osborne
6th Nov 2018 5:12 PM

A FORMER legal adviser to Ronald Reagan has been nominated as the next United States ambassador to Australia.

US President Donald Trump has nominated distinguished lawyer Arthur Culvahouse Jr to fill the post vacated by John Berry in September 2016.

A White House statement issued on Tuesday said 70-year-old Mr Culvahouse, from Tennessee, is currently chair emeritus to O'Melveny & Myers, an international law firm.

He previously served as counsel to President Ronald Reagan and has been on a range of boards and commissions.

President Trump hired Mr Culvahouse to vet his election running mate.

It was confirmed in April that Admiral Harry Harris, who was initially earmarked to take on the ambassador role in Canberra, was to instead be posted as US envoy to South Korea.

Related Items

ambassador editors picks politics usa

Top Stories

    Stabbing over meat pie argument was self-defence

    premium_icon Stabbing over meat pie argument was self-defence

    Crime A 37-YEAR-OLD man charged with stabbing his flatmate in the face with scissors in an argument over a meat pie has a history of violent offences, court hears.

    PHOTOS: Locals frock up for the Melbourne Cup

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Locals frock up for the Melbourne Cup

    News Fabulous fashion and fundraising for a great cause

    • 6th Nov 2018 5:00 PM
    'Cannibalistic, anti-vaxxer, chemtrail conspiracy theorists'

    'Cannibalistic, anti-vaxxer, chemtrail conspiracy theorists'

    Offbeat Facebook site takes aim at Northern Rivers town

    MYSTERY: Information needed after man seriously hurt

    MYSTERY: Information needed after man seriously hurt

    News The man was found unconscious on a road in Goonellabah

    Local Partners