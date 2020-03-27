Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

US has most virus cases in the world

by Sarah McPhee with wires
27th Mar 2020 10:08 AM

 

The United States now has the most confirmed cases of coronavirus in the world.

The New York Times revealed the shift on Thursday (local time), citing a tally based on its own data gathering.

With at least 81,321 cases of infection, the country of 330 million people passed the virus hot spots of China - where the outbreak began in the city of Wuhan - and Italy to reach the grim milestone.

coronaviruspromo

The US is also now leading the tally on the map of the world's cases created by John Hopkins University in Maryland, which reports 82,404 cases, ahead of China on 81,782 and Italy on 80, 589.

President Donald Trump said he will speak by phone with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later on Thursday night.

More than 500,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 across the globe.

More to come

 

Originally published as US has most virus cases in the world

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 health infection usa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKDOWN: Coronavirus cases by LGAs on the Northern Rivers

        BREAKDOWN: Coronavirus cases by LGAs on the Northern Rivers

        News NSW Health is keeping the community informed by breaking down COVID-19 cases into local government areas.

        Man charged over death of 'Pop' Carlton near Kyogle

        premium_icon Man charged over death of 'Pop' Carlton near Kyogle

        News The crash killed much-loved Qld motorcyclist Wes Carlton

        DRUG BUST LOOT: Stolen tools, bikes at Ballina house

        premium_icon DRUG BUST LOOT: Stolen tools, bikes at Ballina house

        News Lost any tools, Star Wars collector items or bikes?

        Local council starts free grocery shopping service

        premium_icon Local council starts free grocery shopping service

        News Ballina Shire Council's free service will help vulnerable residents