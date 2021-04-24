Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The United States should resume Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccinations, an expert panel recommended to health authorities, after blood clot concerns.
The United States should resume Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccinations, an expert panel recommended to health authorities, after blood clot concerns.
Health

US experts recommend resuming J&J Covid vaccinations

24th Apr 2021 7:33 AM

The United States should resume Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccinations, an expert panel recommended to health authorities on Friday, after a pause prompted by blood clot concerns.

"The Janssen Covid-19 vaccine is recommended for persons 18 years of age and older in the US population under the FDA, emergency use authorization," the group covened by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. cyj/jm/ft

Originally published as US experts recommend resuming J&J; Covid vaccinations

coronavirus covid-19 vaccine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Light horseman back in town with a feather in his hat

        Premium Content Light horseman back in town with a feather in his hat

        News Why Warrant Officer Allan Ryan is coming back to Lismore to attend the Anzac Day service on April 25.

        LIST: Where you can go to an Anzac Day service this year

        Premium Content LIST: Where you can go to an Anzac Day service this year

        News Not every town on the Northern Rivers will have a service this year

        Is this new North Coast product ‘the Goldilocks of G & Ts’?

        Premium Content Is this new North Coast product ‘the Goldilocks of G & Ts’?

        News It has less sugar than many labels and has a very Northern NSW twist.

        New date set for popular North Coast triathlon

        Premium Content New date set for popular North Coast triathlon

        News The triathlon had been postponed in March due to the northern New South Wales...