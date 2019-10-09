Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Public servant sacked for peeing in kettle

9th Oct 2019 12:50 PM

 

A South Australian public servant has been sacked over the discovery of urine in an office kitchen kettle.

The Department of Human Services confirmed on Tuesday that an employee had been sacked after a long-running investigation into the incident, which occurred last year at a Disability SA after hours office.

The matter took more than a year to resolve after the March 2018 incident, with the investigation only finalised when the employee was sacked in July this year.

Workers had feared there was also blood in the urine, however the department said testing had found none present.

"When the incident was reported, an investigation was immediately commenced by the DHS Incident Management Unit … the department's investigative body for any employee misconduct matters," a department spokeswoman said.

"The investigation found that urine was present in a workplace kettle. No blood was found.

"The thorough investigation found that a particular individual was at fault and this employee has since been terminated from the department."

More Stories

department of human services editors picks public servant south australia

Top Stories

    Woman flees raging fire with beloved horses in tow

    premium_icon Woman flees raging fire with beloved horses in tow

    News STRUGGLING to load her panicked horses into a float, Rappville resident Shirley Smith worked hard to save her beloved animals from a roaring bushfire.

    • 9th Oct 2019 11:45 AM
    How historic pub was saved from bushfire... twice

    premium_icon How historic pub was saved from bushfire... twice

    News Emergency crews continue to battle the bushfire

    Houses exploding, nowhere to hide: Bushfire catastrophe

    Houses exploding, nowhere to hide: Bushfire catastrophe

    Opinion 'We saw fire everywhere.. Rappville has been destroyed'

    Bushfires join up to create 'mammoth task' for crews

    premium_icon Bushfires join up to create 'mammoth task' for crews

    News "We now have a line of fires from Drake to 20km west of Woodburn”