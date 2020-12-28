No crowds for Sydney NYE fireworks amid coronavirus cluster

As authorities continue the frantic search for the 'missing link' in the northern beaches cluster, a southwest Sydney suburb is now on high alert too.

Sydney's annual fireworks display will be a crowd-less affair this year.

"As you know, previously we'd allocated spots along the foreshore for front-line workers from across the state to be able to come and enjoy the fireworks," Premier Gladys Berejiklian said today.

"Unfortunately we're going have to cancel that. We think it's too much of a health risk having people from the regions and from Sydney and from broader regional areas congregate all in the CBD and the advice to date has to all of us be try to avoid the CBD and so on New Year's Eve, we're going to say to those front-line workers we previously invited, we'll find another opportunity during the year to recognise what you have done.

"So on New Year's Eve, we don't want any crowds on the foreshores around Sydney whatsoever," she repeated.

Before this morning's announcement, the 9pm fireworks were cancelled, and midnight event cut down to a seven-minute duration, with a COVID Safe plan implemented to keep numbers low.

Residents were earlier told they would only be able to view the fireworks via a permit system, with frontline workers given priority.

Now, everyone will need to watch the fireworks from home on television.

Anyone with a booking at a Sydney CBD venue will require a permit from NSW Health to attend.

"You cannot come to the CBD on New Year's Eve unless you have a booking from a hospitality venue, but even if you have a booking, you have to get a permit through Service New South Wales to prove you got that booking," Gladys Berejiklian said today.

All hospitality venues will be subject to the 4 square metre rule.

"We apologise that we have to be so strict, but this is to keep everybody safe.

"You can't just because you feel like it jump on a bus or a train and come to the CBD on New Year's Eve. That's not the go," Ms Berejiklian said.

"If you're someone who lives in the New South Wales and has some people over to your home, that is allowed but you can't have more than 10 people in your home. So those restrictions that apply for broader Sydney apply to the CBD obviously on New Year's Eve as well.

"Unless you have a permit to go to someone's home with more than 10 people, or you have a permit from Service New South Wales to attend a hospitality venue, nobody should be in the CBD at all," Gladys Berejiklian said today.

There are also new restrictions to outdoor gatherings: "We are reducing outdoor gatherings to 50 rather than 100 across-the-board. When I say across-the-board, I mean greater Sydney.

"So at this point in time, you could have an outdoor gathering of 100. We're reducing that to 50. "

While the stay-at-home provisions will unfortunately be staying in place until January 9 for northern beaches residents, the NSW premier has announced new at-home restrictions.

"On New Year's Eve, you will have some relief. You'll be able to have up to five people into your home including children, but again they have to be from the northern zone, have to be from the north of the Narrabeen Bridge and west - and east of the Baha'i temple," Gladys Berejiklian announced today.

"On every other day you can have five people outdoors, but we don't want anyone outside of the household coming into your home apart from New Year's Eve and can I be very clear about that."

She went on to address the southern zone of the northern beaches.

"I appreciate the southern part of the Northern Beaches doesn't have as high number of concentration of cases. So we are still going to have to ask you of the stay-at-home provisions until the 2nd of January."

She said the restrictions will be assessed on the morning of January 2nd.

The aim is to eventually incorporate that area into Greater Sydney.

It comes as NSW Health revealed a man in his 70s died earlier this week from respiratory complications following a COVID-19 infection diagnosed in March.

He was a household contact of a locally acquired case.

According to a media release, he had recently tested negative to the virus and was no longer infectious.

Meanwhile, there were 15,364 tests reported to 8pm last night, compared with the previous day's total of 23,933.

New South Wales has recorded five new locally-acquired cases of COVID in the 24 hours to 8:00pm.

COVID alert for new suburb

The suburb of Casula in Sydney's southwest has joined the list of areas on COVID alert with a confirmed case visiting several venues on Christmas Eve.

The infected person visited Priceline, Coles and Radio Bombay Restaurant in the Casula Mall the day before Christmas, with health authorities urging anyone who visited those areas to get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result.

Visitors to the mall are to monitor for symptoms, while anyone who visited Cibo Cafe in North Sydney is considered a 'close contact' of a confirmed case and must isolate for two weeks.

Meanwhile, NSW Health is asking anyone who attended the Belrose Hotel at any time in December and developed symptoms at any time during the month to get tested.

It comes as the race to find the "missing link" between three cases that all attended the same venue at different times continues.

New South Wales recorded seven new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The northern beaches cluster which now sits at 122.

