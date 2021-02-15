Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

‘Urgent’ warning after child-snatching attempt

15th Feb 2021 11:12 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

PARENTS of a major Gold Coast primary school have been warned to be on the look-out for suspicious behaviour after an incident on Friday afternoon.

In an "urgent message" on Monday morning, Helensvale State School principal Heidi Booth told parents police had been contacted after a man told a pupil to get into a white van.

"On Friday afternoon, we were notified that there was a white van outside our school and the driver approached a student and told the student to get in the van," Ms Booth said.

"The police have been contacted.

"Please remind your children about stranger danger and report any strange situations like this to both the Police and our school office."

Helensvale State School Principal Heidi Booth. Picture: Jerad Williams
Helensvale State School Principal Heidi Booth. Picture: Jerad Williams

A local mother posted on social media that her child had been approached by the man as he walked home from school.

"Our son was walking home from school for the first time today," the mother wrote.

"It was supposed to be with a friend but he didn't show up so he walked alone.

"When we were nearly home (we live ten minutes from the school), a white man with a middle-aged man pulled up and tried to get him into his car.

"Lucky I have drilled into him about this potentially happening, so he ran away into a reserve and hid in some bushes until the man left. He came home terrified and crying.

"This happened literally two minutes from home on a very busy road in the middle of school traffic. The man was so brazen and obviously didn't care. I feel very rattled and very relieved it wasn't a different ending."

Originally published as 'Urgent' warning after child-snatching attempt outside Coast school

editors picks qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One greyhound killed, 11 hurt in 'nightmare' race at Casino

        Premium Content One greyhound killed, 11 hurt in 'nightmare' race at Casino

        News An animal protection group said Northern Rivers greyhound tracks were among the worst in the state.

        $40M sale: After 16 years, Lennox pub has new owners

        Premium Content $40M sale: After 16 years, Lennox pub has new owners

        News “The decision to sell was not one that our families made lightly"

        'We are not in for a sunny week', BOM warns

        Premium Content 'We are not in for a sunny week', BOM warns

        News It could be the wettest summer the Northern Rivers has had in years

        Developer appeals court ruling on funds for Ballina council

        Premium Content Developer appeals court ruling on funds for Ballina council

        Council News Developer wants contributions owed to the council to be reduced