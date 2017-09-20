Urgent staffing review under way at Lismore hospital

THE Health Services Union says Lismore Base Hospital has agreed to employ two more wardspeople to help relieve pressure on staff while a review of staffing needs is completed.

NSW Secretary Gerard Hayes said the breakthrough came after HSU members voted to extend work bans on the next two new wards to opened in the redeveloped hospital.

"The HSU met with Lismore Base Hospital management yesterday," Mr Hayes said.

"Hospital management conceded that consultation around the new wards could have been more inclusive and specific to HSU members.

"Management has also committed to consulting with workers during the transition to the locations, and to review staffing levels and workloads."

Mr Hayes said workers the employment of two extra wardspeople was an interim measure to address critical immediate needs until the review of staffing levels was conducted.

"One of the major problems that staff are currently dealing with during this transition period is the need to move patients around the hospital from the old wards to the new wards," he said.

"Putting on two extra wardspeople to assist transfer patients between sites will address this immediate need.

"It's good to see hospital management now talking the talk when it comes to addressing staff shortages, but workers want to see genuine action.

"The HSU will continue to hold hospital management to account so that all staffing issues around the operation of the redeveloped hospital are resolved."