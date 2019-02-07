Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tweed Police have concerns for the welfare of Michael Wood, who has gone missing from Kurrajong - Tweed Mental Health Unit.
Tweed Police have concerns for the welfare of Michael Wood, who has gone missing from Kurrajong - Tweed Mental Health Unit. Tweed Byron Police District
News

Urgent search for missing man

by Aisling Brennan
7th Feb 2019 10:15 AM

TWEED Byron Police District are calling on the community to help locate Michael Woods.

Mr Woods was last seen leaving Kurrajong Tweed Mental Health Unit on Tuesday, February 5.

Police are concerned for the welfare of Mr Woods, who has no fixed address and left the facility without any shoes.

Mr Woods is known to frequent the Byron Bay and Lismore areas.

Anyone who sees Mr Woods is urged to contact Tweed Heads Police on 07 55069499 or Tweed Heads Mental Unit on 07 5506 7300.

missing person tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    $27 million service centre to create 200 jobs

    premium_icon $27 million service centre to create 200 jobs

    Business WORK on the long-awaited highway service centre at Ballina is expected to start within weeks.

    Meet your candidates: Who's who in the local political zoo

    premium_icon Meet your candidates: Who's who in the local political zoo

    Politics We take a look at the local characters of politics

    Big decision pays off for Ballina business owner

    premium_icon Big decision pays off for Ballina business owner

    News "I had invested a lot ... I decided to finally take the plunge”

    • 7th Feb 2019 9:00 AM
    Lismore's latest pitch to become sporting hub

    premium_icon Lismore's latest pitch to become sporting hub

    Politics Lismore's Albert Park Baseball Complex on schedule and budget

    • 7th Feb 2019 9:00 AM