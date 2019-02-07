Urgent search for missing man

Tweed Police have concerns for the welfare of Michael Wood, who has gone missing from Kurrajong - Tweed Mental Health Unit.

TWEED Byron Police District are calling on the community to help locate Michael Woods.

Mr Woods was last seen leaving Kurrajong Tweed Mental Health Unit on Tuesday, February 5.

Police are concerned for the welfare of Mr Woods, who has no fixed address and left the facility without any shoes.

Mr Woods is known to frequent the Byron Bay and Lismore areas.

Anyone who sees Mr Woods is urged to contact Tweed Heads Police on 07 55069499 or Tweed Heads Mental Unit on 07 5506 7300.