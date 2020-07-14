Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Western Australia Police are searching for Albert, 2, in the Margaret River area. Source: Western Australia Police
Western Australia Police are searching for Albert, 2, in the Margaret River area. Source: Western Australia Police
News

Urgent search as 2yo disappears from room

by Charis Chang
14th Jul 2020 10:11 AM

Western Australian police are frantically searching for a two-year-old boy in the Margaret River area after he went missing overnight.

The boy named Albert was staying with family at accommodation on Wallcliffe Road and appears to have left the room some time during the night.

Albert is described as having dark coloured skin, short dark hair, brown eyes and wearing a maroon coloured top with Harry Potter motifs, similar to a photo that has been circulated by police.

Albert, 2, went missing in the Margaret River area. Source: Western Australia Police
Albert, 2, went missing in the Margaret River area. Source: Western Australia Police

 

Albert was wearing an outfit similar to this but with a Harry Potter design. Source: Western Australia Police
Albert was wearing an outfit similar to this but with a Harry Potter design. Source: Western Australia Police

If you have seen Albert or know of his whereabouts, please contact police immediately on 131 444.

Originally published as Urgent search as 2yo disappears from room

More Stories

children editors picks missing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shocking excuses used by drunk drivers on the North Coast

        premium_icon Shocking excuses used by drunk drivers on the North Coast

        News A NURSE rushing to get to work and a tradie who was “only going around the corner” are just two of the people who have faced court.

        EXPLAINED: Next step for West Ballina mega-development

        premium_icon EXPLAINED: Next step for West Ballina mega-development

        News THE 300-lot estate is estimated to cost more than $48 million.

        Casino school’s new $8m building project

        premium_icon Casino school’s new $8m building project

        News Next step is under way for major changes at this school

        2 coronavirus patients in Northern NSW still 'not recovered'

        2 coronavirus patients in Northern NSW still 'not recovered'

        News Health boss urging anyone who has been in Victoria to self-isolate