The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter had an urgent transfer last night.
'URGENT': Rescue chopper's late night mission

Rebecca Lollback
14th Oct 2020 7:30 AM
A MAN suffering a serious medical condition was airlifted from Lismore Base Hospital to the Gold Coast University Hospital last night.

A spokesman from the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter said a crew was tasked at 9.50pm to carry out the "urgent medical transfer".

"The helicopter Critical Care Medical Team stabilised the 79-year-old female, who was suffering a serious medical condition," he said.

"She was airlifted to GCUH in a stable condition for further specialist medical treatment."

It came after a busy few days for the rescue helicopter service.

Between the Lismore, Belmont and Tamworth crews, they completed 11 lifesaving missions since Saturday.

"Crews are working around the clock delivering the helicopter Critical Care Medical Teams to those in need and rapidly transporting them back to our major trauma centres," the spokesman said.

Lismore Northern Star

