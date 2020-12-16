Urgent repairs to start on ‘defective’ Casino road

Savilles Road is closed to motorists after a defect was found on the road. CREDIT: Richmond Valley Council.

SAVILLES Rd at Casino is set for immediate repair after Richmond Valley Council identified a defect in the road caused by the recent deluge of rain.

A council spokesperson said that the issue identified at Savilles Rd was unique to that specific location and other roads were not at risk.

“The problems with this area of Savilles Road are unique to the specific location’s geology underneath and adjacent to the road pavement. The soils at this location are highly dispersive, which leads to potential piping of the soil formation,” the spokesperson said.

“This area is known to react like this during a heavy rain event, and council is undertaking geotechnical investigations and monitoring to develop a long-term solution.”

The council confirmed that work on the road would be immediate once conditions allowed for workers to work safely.

“During road inspections, council identified a defect on Savilles Road, North Casino, which had developed due to recent rainfall,” the spokesperson said.

“In the interest of public safety, and to protect the road pavement from further damage, council acted quickly to close the road.”

“Heavy rain prevented immediate repairs, however, these are scheduled to be undertaken at 8am tomorrow (Wednesday).”

While rains are set to ease somewhat in the next week, the council reminded residents that travelling through floodwater was still dangerous.

“If a road is sign posted as closed please do not cross this as you are putting yourself at risk and may be fined by the police for negligent driving.”

