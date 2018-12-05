Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nanna's apple pies have been recalled.
Nanna's apple pies have been recalled.
News

Urgent recall for popular pie brand

5th Dec 2018 6:09 PM

An urgent nationwide recall has been issued for Nannaâ€™s family apple pies due to the potential presence of glass.

Food Standards Australia and New Zealand issued a statement earlier today warning customers to return the pies to the supermarket they bought them from for a full refund.

The recall is related to the 600g size of the pie with best before dates ranging from October 21, 2020 to October 22, 2020.

The product is sold at Coles, Woolworths, IGA, Foodlands and other independent supermarkets around Australia.

The company was forced to recall the product after fears an equipment failure left glass inside the pies.

editors picks product recall

Top Stories

    Two cars have crashed on the Bruxner Hwy

    Two cars have crashed on the Bruxner Hwy

    Breaking TRAFFIC is at a standstill as emergency crews attend to patients.

    • 5th Dec 2018 5:56 PM
    A driver's worst nightmare: Tyre blowout at 110km/h

    premium_icon A driver's worst nightmare: Tyre blowout at 110km/h

    News A woman was trapped for some time before being taken to hospital

    Spiritual leader's court evidence could be used against UM

    premium_icon Spiritual leader's court evidence could be used against UM

    News Failed defamation case to face a final day of hearing this week

    PHOTOS: Formals from across the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Formals from across the Northern Rivers

    News See all the glitz and glamour of the high school formals

    Local Partners