Kenilworth milk recall. Supplied
Health

Urgent recall for milk brand

by Caroline Schelle
6th Mar 2021 11:25 AM

A Queensland milk brand has been pulled from shelves because of a bacteria that could cause stomach upsets.

The Kenilworth Dairies Full Cream Milk in the 3 litre, 2 litre and 1 litre sizes with a best before date of March 15, 2021 has been recalled.

The batch recall is because of E.Coli contamination which can cause illness if consumed, according to the Food Standards Australia and New Zealand website.

The Kenilworth Dairies batch of recalled milk is best before March 15, 2021. Supplied
The milk has been for sale at independent grocers and the Kenilworth Dairies Cafe in Queensland, according the safety authority.

Some strains of E.Coli can cause illnesses including stomach pain, nausea and vomiting.

More serious cases of poisoning can lead to life-threatening complications, which can cause kidney failure and death.

Anyone who has bought the milk can return it for a full refund.

Originally published as Urgent recall for milk brand

