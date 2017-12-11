'Urgent' motion to save 200-year-old fig tree

The giant fig tree on Castle Drive in Lennox Head that is scheduled to be cut down.

The giant fig tree on Castle Drive in Lennox Head that is scheduled to be cut down. Marc Stapelberg

BALLINA Shire councillor Jeff Johnson has signalled his intention to lodge an "urgent” rescission motion to save a 200-year-old fig tree at Lennox Head.

The council had voted to remove the tree as it was causing damage to nearby properties.

The tree, in Castle Drive, was scheduled to be cut down today.

But Cr Johnson said he told the council's general manager, Paul Hickey, of his plans for a rescission motion to "save this magnificent tree”.

"Mr Hickey has confirmed that the tree will now not be removed this week and the matter will be discussed at Thursday's Council meeting,” Cr Johnson said.

"This tree has often been the location for local events and gatherings and is a significant natural feature of the area.

"The damage to this home, which is a slab on ground construction that has been built underneath the trees canopy, has only been minor uplifting to the concrete driveway.

"This tree should be protected and considered for inclusion on Ballina Council's significant tree register which is currently being completed.”

Cr Johnson said concerned residents would gather outside the council chambers (corner of Cherry and Tamar Sts) at 8.40am on Thursday morning.