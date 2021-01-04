URGENT MISSION: Man, 25, flown to hospital with head injury

A man has been airlifted to hospital with a serious head injury.

A MAN has been flown from Lismore Base Hospital to the Gold Coast suffering a serious head injury.

A spokesman from the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter said they were called to undertake the "urgent" inter-hospital transfer just after 4pm on Monday.

"A 25-year-old male is suffering a serious head injury," the spokesman said.

"The male will be stabilised at Lismore by the helicopter Critical Care Medical Team prior to being flown direct to the Gold Coast where he will undergo further specialist treatment."