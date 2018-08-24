Menu
Emergency services at the scene of a crash involving a motorbike and a van near the intersection of the Bruxner highway and Ballina Road at Alstonville.
Urgent meeting called over deadly Bruxner Highway black spot

Liana Turner
24th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
BALLINA MP Tamara Smith has called an urgent meeting to discuss safety on the Alstonville bypass.

A motorcyclist died at the Ballina Rd Junction at Alstonville on Monday afternoon after his bike and a van collided.

Residents have since voiced their concerns about the dangers of the junction, which has now claimed two lives.

Ms Smith said she felt deep sympathy for the man's family and has called a meeting to look into improving safety at the site.

"My heart goes out to the partner and family of the motorcyclist at this distressing time,” Ms Smith said.

"I have called for an urgent meeting of representatives from Ballina Shire Council, RMS and the police to discuss what needs to be done to prevent another fatal accident, because clearly the recent merge lane extension has not improved the safety of the whole intersection.”

The RMS undertook a $475,000 upgrade of the site, extending one of the merging lanes, in May this year.

