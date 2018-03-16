Menu
CHOPPER TRANSFER: A man is being transferred by Westpac Rescue Helicopter from Tenterfield Hospital to Lismore Base Hospital after a car accident on Friday morning.
News

Urgent chopper transfer to Lismore after high-speed crash

Alison Paterson
by
16th Mar 2018 11:15 AM

UPDATE 12.22pm: The Westpac Rescue Helicopter is currently at the Tenterfield football field awaiting the man to be transferred to Lismore Base Hospital.

Westpac Rescue Helicopter spokesman Roger Fry said the man was originally going to be taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

"But he needs an ICU (Intensive Care Unit) bed and there was one available at Lismore so he will be taken there," he said.

 

EARLIER: A MAN who was earlier involved in a high-speed car crash today will be ferried by helicopter from a regional hospital to Lismore Base Hospital.

Westpac Rescue Helicopter spokesman Roger Fry said they have been tasked to retrieve than man.

"The male patient (will be moved) from Tenterfield Hospital to Lismore Base Hospital," he said.

"(This is) after it was reported the male patient had been involved in a motor vehicle collision earlier today in the Tenterfield area.

More to come.

