Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
O-negative blood type reserves are critically low
O-negative blood type reserves are critically low Contributed
Health

Urgent calls for O-negative blood donors

by Zena Chamas
6th Aug 2019 9:30 AM

Supplies of O-negative blood have reached their lowest point this year, prompting the Australian Red Cross blood service to call for thousands with the rare blood type, to donate.

Over the next fortnight, the blood service is calling on 5000 people to donate to meet hospital demand.

Regular donors are still recovering from cold and flu, causing O-negative reserves to fall to less than two days' supply, said Blood Service spokeswoman Helen Walsh.

"If you are O-negative, someone in your family could be too. We're asking people to talk to their family and encourage them to donate," she said.

A particularly bad flu season this winter has contributed to as many as 1300 donors a day cancelling appointments.

More Stories

blood donation editors picks health medical

Top Stories

    Emotional funeral for 'generous' man with 'great big heart'

    premium_icon Emotional funeral for 'generous' man with 'great big heart'

    Community THE church was full as the Lismore community gathered to farewell much-loved doctor Geoff Cawley.

    Casino woman in hospital under police guard after stabbing

    premium_icon Casino woman in hospital under police guard after stabbing

    Crime Police allege they found two people with serious stab wounds

    'It's heart-wrenching': Four awful years without Ellen

    premium_icon 'It's heart-wrenching': Four awful years without Ellen

    News Mystery surrounds the woman's disappearance

    The fitness 'game changer' that only takes 20 minutes

    premium_icon The fitness 'game changer' that only takes 20 minutes

    Health It's perfect for people who can't go to the gym three times a week