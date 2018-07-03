Urgent call for O-Negative donors

BLOOD NEEDED: Be a superhero and save lives by giving your O-Negative blood. In 2017 Lismore Ambulance Service acting duty operations manager Ian Murphy, Lismore Police sergeant Tom Haydon, and Lismore Fire and Rescue senior fire fighter Andrew Hunter in the Emergency Service Donation challenge at the Lismore Blood Bank.

BLOOD NEEDED: Be a superhero and save lives by giving your O-Negative blood. In 2017 Lismore Ambulance Service acting duty operations manager Ian Murphy, Lismore Police sergeant Tom Haydon, and Lismore Fire and Rescue senior fire fighter Andrew Hunter in the Emergency Service Donation challenge at the Lismore Blood Bank. Marc Stapelberg

IF YOU are lucky enough to have O-Negative blood, then you're in for a warm welcome at your local blood bank.

The Blood Service has urged people with O-Negative blood to make a donation as the organisation's reserves of the type dips to just two days' supply.

Because an extra 4500 O-Negative blood donations are needed this month to help boost Blood Service stocks up to normal levels, your contribution can literally save a life.

Blood Service spokesman Shaun Inguanzo said they are calling on 4500 additional O-Negative donors to come forward and give blood between now and the end of July to help bolster supplies.

He said an increase in demand for O-Negative blood, combined with a drop-off in donor numbers due to cold and flu symptoms, was behind the decline in supply as during cold and flu season, sickness leads to as many as 1000 cancelled donations per week.

"O-Negative is a universal blood type that can be used in an emergency situation where the patient's blood type is unknown,” he said

"With one in three of us needing donated blood in our lifetime, the life you save could be that of a friend or family member.”

Mr Inguanzo said the number of people suffering cold and flu symptoms greatly impacts the number of regular donors who are able to give.

"We need others to take the place of those who will be unable to answer our call,” he said.

Donors who are affected by cold and flu symptoms are able to give blood at least seven days after making a full recovery.

To make an appointment call 13 14 95 or visit donateblood.com.au