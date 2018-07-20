'Urgent' call to action as council plans to chop tree down

The council is expected to chop down this 200-year-old fig tree at Lennox Head.

THE "protectors" of a 200-year-old fig tree have sprung into action after hearing late yesterday that Ballina Shire Council was pushing ahead with plans to chop it down.

The fig tree, on Castle Dr at Lennox Head, has been causing damage to a nearby home and the council's insurers have advised that the council won't be covered for any further claims relating to the tree.

Protesters had spent some time chained to the tree until the council confirmed it would not remove the tree while the Office of Environment and Heritage was investigating claims it held significant Aboriginal cultural heritage.

The tree was slated to be removed when this claim was raised last month.

Earlier this month OEH confirmed the inspection had been completed, but would not reveal the outcome.

However the Castle Drive Fig Tree Protectors last night issued an "urgent" call to action.

"I have just heard directly there has been a turn around by the council," they posted on Facebook.

"I cannot believe they have yet again booked to fell the Castle Drive fig, due to go ASAP.

"Get on board crew, it's on again!

"We won't be stopping our action to protect this stunning piece of local history.

"We hear what the community want and what is simply common sense to retain this magnificent tree."

The news was met with anger, but many are determined to stop the tree from being chopped down.

Pippy Wardell wrote: "They (the council) gave no respect for the people or the environment or the history of the area."

Ballina Shire Deputy Mayor Keith Williams said on the Facebook page it was "unfortunately" true that the council was planning to get rid of the tree.

"Not all councillors support this," he wrote.

"The idea that we would remove the tree without even trying a root barrier makes me feel ill.

"In my view any tree this old, a living thing that has survived European settlement of the area, deserves heritage protection.

"I will keep fighting."