Urgent Aussie pet food recall

Australian pet owners are being warned to check their pet food after a popular brand has issued a voluntary recall on its products, which may contain mould.

Black Hawk has issued an immediate recall of five different puppy and adult dog food varieties after it discovered an issue with specific batches manufactured last year.

In an updated statement today online, the company added more batches to its long list of products which include:

*Black Hawk Adult Chicken and Rice Dog Food (3kg, 10kg and 20kg)

*Black Hawk Adult Lamb and Rice Dog Food (3kg, 10kg and 20kg)

*Black Hawk Adult Fish and Potato Dog Food (3kg, 10kg and 20kg)

*Black Hawk Adult Large Breed Chicken and Rice Dog Food (20kg only)

*Black Hawk Puppy Large Breed Chicken and Rice (20kg only)

The products have best before dates that range between February 2, 2021 to May 23, 2021.

Pet owners are being encouraged to check their best before dates on their dog food which can be found on the rear of the bag towards the centre, stamped horizontally in black, near the ingredients listing.

Black Hawk Dog food which has been recalled. Picture: Supplied



"If your product matches the disclosed product and best before dates, stop feeding it to your pet immediately," the statement said.

"Return the product to your place of purchase, where your retailer will provide you with a replacement bag of food."

It also said: " … if product is affected the mould is very obvious to consumers."

Australian pet product website Pet Stock also carried a statement on its website from Black Hawk's parent company MasterPet, which said: "Our supply partner has informed us that during their manufacturing process there have been nonconforming products that are out of our manufacturing specifications.

"This breakdown in process allowed for a higher than normal moisture level to be present in the final kibble and after the product has been packaged this has allowed mould to develop in some bags."

The company stated it had no reports of illness in any animals so far.

Its products are manufactured in regional New South Wales.

The recall comes after the Australian-made brand was forced to pull its Grain Free Salmon dog food bags from shelves after it caused pets to suffer from bloody diarrhoea in 2018.

Anyone with questions is urged to contact Black Hawk's customer service team directly on 1300 654 279 or customer.service@masterpet.com.au