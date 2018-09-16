Menu
MISSING: Michelle Smallman, 48, is last known to have been in the Marcus Beach area.
News

Urgent assistance needed to locate missing woman

16th Sep 2018 2:18 PM

POLICE are appealing for urgent public assistance to help locate a missing woman from Sunrise Beach.

Michelle Smallman, 48, is last known to have been in the Marcus Beach area.

She is described as being Caucasian in appearance, having a small build with shoulder-length blonde hair in a pony tail.

She was wearing a singlet, a white baseball cap and grey shorts and had a diary with her.

Police and family have serious concerns for her welfare.

An aerial and land search has so far failed to locate her.

Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts is urged to contact Triple Zero immediately.

If you or anyone you know needs help, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

