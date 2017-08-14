Urgent assistance for flood-affected homeless

Mountains of rubbish in Lismore after the 2017 flood event.

AT least 35 households are still living in temporary or unsafe accomodation in Lismore and Murwillumbah following the Cyclone Debbie flood.

Fortunately, North Coast Community Housing has just been awarded $1.85 million from the State Government to find stable leasehold properties for those affected for up to three years.

NCCH CEO John McKenna said many of the flood victims had faced troubling circumstances in recent months.

Some had relocated to caravan parks, while others were living in rental properties which have become mouldy due to flood damage.

They include single people - several who are elderly --as well as families with young children.

"The mental anguish that it's caused, just that disruption and displacement,” Mr McKenna said.

"And if you've got kids involved in that, how does it impact them, if they can't go to school?”

Mr McKenna said he also believed there were more people out there living in temporary situations who have not yet come forward.

Many of those who lost their homes in the flood did not necessarily qualify for community housing so were "invisible” to the system.

"A lot of these people don't complain, they just go about their business,” he said.

"They're quite stoic, and probably wonder quietly about how their situation is going to be resolved.”

"Our job at the moment is to find and identify properties that we can lease so we can place these families in the private rental market,” Mr McKenna said.

"It's a pretty good deal with an owner, we pay full market rent, no management fee... and we're the head tenant so the money will be in their bank account on the 15th of every month.”

"We're actually looking at between 40 to 50 properties in the first year, scaling down to 20 to 30 in the second year.

"The idea is that no one at the end of the three years will be exited into homelessness.

"We need to find housing for people now.”

Property owners and the flood-affected homeless are asked to contact NCCH urgently on 6627 5300.