'Urgent' action needed to fix dangerous Casino intersections

A Richmond Valley councillor is calling for urgent action to fix two dangerous intersections in Casino.

At tonight's council meeting, Stephen Morrissey will put forward a motion raising concerns about traffic and pedestrian safety along Centre St (the Bruxner Highway) at the Richmond and Canterbury St intersections.

He says roundabouts should be installed and a safer pedestrian crossing facility is needed at the Centre/Barker Street intersection "as a matter of urgency".

Cr Morrissey wants the council to write to Regional Transport and Roads Minister, Paul Toole, Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis and Page MP Kevin Hogan about the issue.

"Council has long been aware of traffic incidents and pedestrian safety issues associated with the intersection of Canterbury and Centre streets in Casino and has repeatedly advocated to all levels of government for this to be addressed, as recently as late last year," he wrote in his motion.

"As part of the Bruxner Highway, the intersection is the responsibility of Transport for NSW.

"Council co-ordinated a study of the intersection in 2012, funded by the then Roads and Maritime Services, which recommended the installation of a roundabout to solve the existing traffic issues.

"The study also finalised a concept design for the roundabout, costed at approximately $2.1 million.

"In an effort to secure funding for the project, council has made multiple applications to the Federal Government's Black Spot Program but has so far been unsuccessful."

Cr Morrissey said many of the incidents and crashes at these intersections were not reported to police, because they were low-speed or did not cause serious injuries.

However that means it has been difficult for the council to secure funding.

"Traffic numbers are substantial along Centre Street (more than 12,850 vehicles per day) and there is a high percentage of heavy vehicle use, including B-doubles," he said.

"Both intersections are located close to community facilities, such as schools, shops and the memorial swimming pool and council is concerned at the potential risk to pedestrians."