A local snake
Crime

‘Upsetting’ abuse: Snake strung up in noose, left to die

by Sophie Chirgwin
2nd Sep 2020 11:52 AM
A carpet python with a rope knotted tightly around its neck and left to die has been described by one Brisbane snake catcher as one of the worst acts of animal cruelty he has seen in 10 years.

Snake Out Brisbane Snake Removal & Wildlife Management owner Janne Torkkola was called to Holland Park, in Brisbane's east, on Monday to release the snake which was tied to garden furniture.

A concerned homeowner said they witnessed a man walking his dog, who then grabbed the snake and used rope to tightly tie down the animal and trap it to furniture.

The snake was restrained for about 45 minutes before it was released.

Mr Torkkola told The Courier-Mail he was "frustrated and disappointed" by the cruel act of animal abuse.

"Luckily we got there before it had caused severe constriction injuries," he said.

A Brisbane snake catcher found the massive python noosed to furniture. Picture: supplied
"Despite over a decade of working with wildlife where dealing with cruelty to animals is an unfortunate fact, this was quiet upsetting.

"I was more frustrated and disappointed than angry, as the whole thing was so unnecessary.

"The (man) went out of his way to interfere with native wildlife, that was not causing a risk to anyone.

"Further, our carpet pythons are generally rather placid and do a great job of rodent and possum control in our suburbs."

Mr Torkkola said noosing a snake was "never a good idea".

"If people are concerned about any wildlife, keep an eye on them from a safe distance of at least 5-10 meters and call a professional for advice, most can safely be left alone to relocate themselves without the need for interference," he said.

The python was checked for injuries at the vet and then released into bushland.

Originally published as 'Upsetting' abuse: Snake strung up in noose, left to die

