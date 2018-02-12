Menu
Upgrade your life jacket and keep safe on the water

The Old4New exchange is part of a wider Transport for NSW program to support an increase in life-jacket wear rates and achieve a decrease in boating fatalities.
THE recent rescue on the weekend of two kayakers not wearing life jackets and statistics showing 8 out of 10 people who drowned in NSW while boating were not wearing a life jacket, are for moments of pause.

Also it is well worth attending an upcoming local 'Old4New' event, according to Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis.

"The NSW Liberals and Nationals Government's 'Old4New' lifejacket program is all about making boaters aware of the range of modern lifejackets. Not only are they slim-fitting but there's also a style to suit all different types of water activity,” Mr Gulaptis said.

"We have got some great rivers and beaches for recreation and wearing a good lifejacket is a no-brainer, as the Prime Minister discovered when he was fined $200 for not wearing one on Sydney Harbour over Christmas.”

Now in its fifth season running, the program is helping to promote wearing a lifejacket when you're out on the water, especially when in smaller craft.

Advice and guidance on lifejacket care and service is provided through the Old4New program and skippers are strongly encouraged to service their lifejacket in accordance with the manufacturer's instructions. An inflatable lifejacket will only work if it's kept in working order.

Local events

  • Ocean Drive, South Evans Head, Next to the bridge and marina, Sunday 25th February, 2018, 2:00pm - 5:00pm
  • Fry Street Boat Ramp, Fry Street, South Grafton, Saturday 3rd March, 2018, 2:00pm - 5:00pm.
  • End of Spenser Street, Iluka, Saturday 3rd March, 2018, 7:00am - 11:00am

For more information on the initiative and life jacket law, visit http://maritimemanagement.transport.nsw.gov.au.

Topics:  life jacket northern rivers lifestyle old4new safety on the water

