Upgrade secures town's status as Beef Capital of Australia

Casino saleyards official opening: The Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange, commonly known as the Casino saleyards had its official opening of the new facility today.

THE mooing of cows drowned out words by the mayor and politicians at the official ribbon cutting opening of stage one construction at Casino saleyards yesterday.

It's been a long time coming, Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow said before he cut the red ribbon on the steps into the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange.

"Why did it take so long?" Cr Musotw said.

"Like most things it came down to money."

The main improvements to the cattle yards were the roof and soft flooring, he said.

The Federal Government contributed $3.5 million and the Richmond Valley Council matched that amount. The State Government added a further $7 million.

Kevin Hogan MP said the standard of the NRLX cemented Casino as the Beef Capital of Australia and helped the local economy.

"If you are one of the 1200 people employed by the meatworks, are a cattle producer, or small business in the region, this is good news.

"It is good news because this will ensure Casino remains the regional centre for this industry thereby helping job security," Mr Hogan said.

Wiley's project manager Logan Ashmole said one of the reasons stage one was completed on time and under budget was they way the construction firm engaged the community.

"It's a key factor that the people who are going to use it need to be the people involved in it," Mr Ashmole said.

Wiley Construction favoured using local contractors like Shane Baker Earthmoving in Casino.

Shane Baker and his son Ben were on site every day and in the four years of running the business, he said, the NRLX was their biggest job to date.

Three former mayors, Ernie Bennett, Col Sullivan, Charlie Cox and deputy mayor Shirley Wheatley were at the ceremony.