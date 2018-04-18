Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OPEN FOR BUSINESS: The official opening yesterday of the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange following a major refurbishment of the Casino facility.
OPEN FOR BUSINESS: The official opening yesterday of the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange following a major refurbishment of the Casino facility. Marc Stapelberg
Business

Upgrade secures town's status as Beef Capital of Australia

by Susanna Freymark
19th Apr 2018 7:43 AM

THE mooing of cows drowned out words by the mayor and politicians at the official ribbon cutting opening of stage one construction at Casino saleyards yesterday.

It's been a long time coming, Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow said before he cut the red ribbon on the steps into the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange.

"Why did it take so long?" Cr Musotw said.

"Like most things it came down to money."

The main improvements to the cattle yards were the roof and soft flooring, he said.

The Federal Government contributed $3.5 million and the Richmond Valley Council matched that amount. The State Government added a further $7 million.

Kevin Hogan MP said the standard of the NRLX cemented Casino as the Beef Capital of Australia and helped the local economy.

"If you are one of the 1200 people employed by the meatworks, are a cattle producer, or small business in the region, this is good news.

"It is good news because this will ensure Casino remains the regional centre for this industry thereby helping job security," Mr Hogan said.

Wiley's project manager Logan Ashmole said one of the reasons stage one was completed on time and under budget was they way the construction firm engaged the community.

"It's a key factor that the people who are going to use it need to be the people involved in it," Mr Ashmole said.

Wiley Construction favoured using local contractors like Shane Baker Earthmoving in Casino.

Shane Baker and his son Ben were on site every day and in the four years of running the business, he said, the NRLX was their biggest job to date.

Three former mayors, Ernie Bennett, Col Sullivan, Charlie Cox and deputy mayor Shirley Wheatley were at the ceremony.

casino saleyards northern rivers business nrlx northern rivers stock exchange richmond valley council
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    North Coast's famous beaches need a facelift

    North Coast's famous beaches need a facelift

    Council News THE most popular beaches on the North Coast have been identified as undergoing long-term coastal recession.

    • 19th Apr 2018 8:46 AM
    Police confirm road worker killed

    Police confirm road worker killed

    News The Bruxner Highway has reopened to traffic

    Pushbike rider leads police on dangerous foot chase in CBD

    Pushbike rider leads police on dangerous foot chase in CBD

    Crime Police say the man narrowly avoided colliding with several people

    • 19th Apr 2018 8:09 AM
    EASY GUIDE: How to get your tickets for Splendour 2018

    EASY GUIDE: How to get your tickets for Splendour 2018

    News Line-up has been revealed, now it's time to get ready for festival

    Local Partners