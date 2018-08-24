UPDATE: Truck crash blocks Bruce Hwy

Emergency services are responding to 000 calls.

Emergency services are responding to 000 calls. Paul Donaldson BUN120617POL3

6.40am: The truck rollover on the Bruce Hwy south of Miriam Vale has blocked traffic in both directions.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

6.15am: The fuel leak from the overturned truck near Miriam Vale is estimated to be about 150 litres of diesel.

5.55am: Emergency Services are responding to a report of an overturned truck on the Bruce Hwy just south of Miriam Vale.

Fuel is reportedly leaking from the prime mover at the crash scene 3km north of Granite Creek.

The accident scene is just south of Miriam Vale.

The accident happened about 5.45am. The vehicle is not a fuel tanker.

The highway may be partially blocked. There have been several 000 calls.

There are no details about any injuries.

More to follow.