Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics rushed to Gooburrum.
David Nielsen
UPDATE: Toddler remains in stable condition

Mikayla Haupt
6th Aug 2018 9:38 AM | Updated: 7th Aug 2018 2:31 PM
August 7 UPDATE: A Lady Cilento spokesman advised the little girl remains in a stable condition at the Lady Cilento Hospital. 

August 6 UPDATE: A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokesman said the two-year-old girl was treated at Bundaberg Hospital today before being airlifted to the Lady Cliento Children's Hospital in a serious but stable condition with a broken pelvis.

EARLIER: A family has been rocked after a two-year-old girl was hit by a car this morning on her family's Gooburrum property.

Bundaberg police Sergeant Michael Prickett said the toddler's grandfather was driving into his shed when the little girl was struck.

He said the man had drove about a foot into the shed when the incident occurred.

The two-year-old was rushed to hospital.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokesman confirmed the little girl was currently being treated at Bundaberg Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Earlier:

A TODDLER has suffered significant injuries after being hit by a four-wheel-drive this morning.

Emergency crews rushed to Gooburrum shortly before 8.30am

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said a "two-year-old female was run over by a four-wheel drive and has a possible fractured pelvis and lower leg injury".

He said she was taken to the Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

