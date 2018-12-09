Menu
SCENE OF THE ATTACK: Break Wall at Nambucca Heads.
UPDATE: Surfer attacked in serious condition

Sam Flanagan
by
9th Dec 2018 11:54 AM | Updated: 12:08 PM
THE male surfer who was attacked by a shark earlier this morning at Nambucca Heads has arrived at John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition.

The 36-year-old suffered five severe lacerations below the knee on his right leg and lost a significant amount of blood on scene.

Six ambulance crews along with the Westpac Rescue Helicopter attended the incident and treated the man on site.

He was then winched into the helicopter before being flown to the John Hunter Hospital via Port Macquarie.

He is currently receiving medical attention at the John Hunter Hospital.

