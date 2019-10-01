Menu
Chief Executive Officer at Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Adrian Pennington. Mike Knott BUN030719MILES6
UPDATE: Sacked health boss forced out of second role

Carlie Walker
by
1st Oct 2019 9:49 AM
SACKED Wide Bay health boss Adrian Pennington has resigned from a prominent national role in the aftermath of his termination.

On September 3, it was announced the former chief executive of Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service had been elected chairman of the board of the Australian Healthcare and Hospital Association.

But on Tuesday it was confirmed he had stood down from the position.

Alison Verhoeven, chief executive of AHHA, said Mr Pennington had contacted her after he was dismissed from his role on Monday.

"Our constitution requires the person to be in the position by which they are nominated to the board," she said.

"The constitution required his resignation and he provided that to me yesterday afternoon."

State Health Minister Steven Miles said the decision to terminate his contract was made by board chairwoman, Peta Jamieson.

The Chronicle understands irreconcilable differences between Mr Pennington and the board led to the decision to terminate his position.

