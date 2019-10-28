Menu
DISTRESSING FIND: The puppy was found dead in a crab pot on Sunday morning.
News

Update: RSPCA to investigate puppy found in crab pot

brittiny edwards
28th Oct 2019 11:59 AM | Updated: 2:01 PM
THE RSPCA is launching a full investigation into a family's disturbing find of a dead puppy inside one of their crab pots.

The family made the distressing discovery on Sunday morning when they found the dead puppy in a crab pot at Rubyanna Creek, near Strathdees Boat Ramp.

The crab pots had been placed in the water on Saturday afternoon and it was between 8.30am and 9am the next day when they found the puppy.

A woman, who the NewsMail have chosen not to name, posted on social media about her family's shocking find.

"Was a terrible, sad thing to (see) how many crabs were in and to get a drowned puppy … so sad and utterly disgusted."

A spokesman from the RSPCA said a report had been submitted and they would be launching a full investigation.

The RSPCA urged anyone with any information to call 1300 ANIMAL.

crab pots dead puppy investigation puppy rspca
